Supreme Court rejects telecom companies plea on dues owed to govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed curative petitions filed by telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, against the judgment, directing them to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai also rejected their applications for listing the curative petitions in open court.

The curative petitions, like the review petitions, are usually decided by judges in the chamber. It is seen as a last legal resort by a party aggrieved with the Supreme Court's judgment.

In its August 30 order uploaded recently, the bench said, “We have gone through the curative petitions and the connected documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra v Ashok Hurra (2002)”.

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and other telecom companies had filed the curative petitions, primarily aggrieved with the apex court's October 2019 verdict, which directed them to pay the government Rs 92,000 crore within three months.