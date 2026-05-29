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Supreme Court sets aside order directing Reliance Industries to disgorge Rs 447 crore

The court partly allowed the appeal filed by RIL challenging a November 2020 order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 15:14 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 15:14 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtSebibusinessReliance

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