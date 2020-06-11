Supreme Court to hear pleas on telecom companies' AGR dues today

The Supreme Court will hear a matter of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) today.

It will hear the Centre’s plea in telecom AGR case. The Centre had sought the apex court's approval for a 20-year window for payment of AGR-related dues by companies like Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance, which comes to Rs 1.47 lakh crore at an 8 percent interest rate to avoid possible bankruptcy if its earlier order is implemented. This is part of a bailout package proposed by the Centre.

The apex court had recently said that telecom companies will have to pay interest and penalty as per its earlier judgment. It questioned the Telecom Department as to who allowed the companies to reassess the dues and said it will amount to sheer contempt of court.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the matter.

Earlier in March, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had approached the top court, seeking approval for a formula allowing telecom service providers to make annual installments of unpaid or remaining AGR dues in the next 20 years or more.

In March, the government had received part payment of about Rs 25,900 crore from telecom operators towards statutory dues and has again directed telcos to make full payments.

Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered to telcos to pay up by March 17 their dues, amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore for the entire industry (including players that have gone out of business).