Supreme Court to hear telecom companies' plea on AGR dues today

The Supreme Court will hear a matter of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) today.

The hearing may include the government's application that telecom companies be allowed to spread the payment of their dues over 20 years or less.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the matter.

Earlier in March, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had approached the top court, seeking approval for a formula allowing telecom service providers to make annual installments of unpaid or remaining AGR dues in the next 20 years or more.

In March, the government had received part payment of about Rs 25,900 crore from telecom operators towards statutory dues and has again directed telcos to make full payments.

Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered to telcos to pay up by March 17 their dues, amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore for the entire industry (including players that have gone out of business).