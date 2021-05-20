Suzuki Motorcycle extends free service, warranty period

Suzuki Motorcycle extends free service, warranty period till July 15

The initiative would benefit all those customers whose free service or warranty period expires between April 1 to May 31, 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2021, 19:34 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 19:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday said it has extended free service and warranty period up to July 15 this year in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative would benefit all those customers whose free service or warranty period expires between April 1 to May 31, 2021, Suzuki Motorcycle India said in a statement.

All these customers will now get an extension up to July 15, 2021, it added.

"We do understand that in these unprecedented times, it is difficult to avail all these services due to localized restrictions and state lockdowns. At the same time, I would say that in these testing times, this is our chance to show gratitude to all those customers who have trusted Suzuki Two-Wheeler products," Suzuki Motorcycle India  Company Head Satoshi Uchida said.

Amidst the myriad challenges being faced by the country currently, this extension will enable customers to avail these benefits at their convenience after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted, he added. 

