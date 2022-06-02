Swiggy offers more benefits to subscribers

Swiggy offers more benefits to subscribers

The programme is priced at Rs 899 for 12 months and Rs 299 for 3 months

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 16:59 ist

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Thursday said that users subscribing to its Swiggy One membership programme will now be able to access more benefits. 

"The program now offers users unlimited free deliveries on food delivery from all restaurants as far as 10 km, and for orders starting at Rs 149 only," Swiggy said. 

On Swiggy Instamart, members can save more with exclusive offers on over 1,000 popular products in categories, ranging from daily essentials, fruits and vegetables, baby products, personal care, home utilities, cleaning essentials, and more, it added. 

The programme is priced at Rs 899 for 12 months and Rs 299 for 3 months. 

Anuj Rathi, SVP, Revenue and Growth, Swiggy, said: "We have expanded Swiggy One to now offer unlimited free delivery from all restaurants around users and enhance savings on Swiggy Instamart". 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Swiggy
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

Pre-monsoon rain could hit king cobra breeding

Pre-monsoon rain could hit king cobra breeding

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

 