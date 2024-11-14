Home
Swiggy shares slump nearly 6% day after market debut

The stock tumbled 5.72 per cent to Rs 429.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it lost 8.18 per cent to Rs 418.65.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 15:45 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 15:45 IST
