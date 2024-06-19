Swiss regulator rules out UBS antitrust action over Credit Suisse deal

FINMA said it will continue to "closely monitor" the UBS-Credit Swiss integration from a supervisory perspective.

After FINMA's report, UBS said it will carry on implementing its integration of Credit Suisse. Shares in the bank nudged up after FINMA made its announcement, but later slipped again and were trading slightly down by around 0830 GMT.

COMCO's 173-page report concluded by recommending that FINMA not only open a "preliminary review", but also a more "in-depth" examination of the matter, confirming reporting earlier this year by Reuters that had flagged the watchdog's concerns.

While saying there was "in principle" competition in retail banking, it noted that customer complaints about pricing had increased and said price developments should be monitored.

COMCO noted the takeover had weakened competition in asset management and that in corporate banking, there are "currently no fully-fledged alternatives" to the enlarged bank.

The watchdog also urged supervisory authorities and legislators to ensure market entry or market expansion is not hindered, saying a "swift granting of authorisation to foreign banks would be beneficial for effective competition."

COMCO's role in assessing the impact of mergers was suspended at the time as Swiss authorities used emergency laws to push the deal through. But the agency can still examine UBS' position in specific markets on competition-related concerns.

UBS, which bought its longtime rival in the biggest banking rescue since the 2008/9 financial crisis, had considered selling Credit Suisse's domestic business but ultimately opted not to.