T1 refurbishment to begin in August, T2 expansion to finish by 2028: BIAL’s Raghunath

We are set to begin a major refurbishment of Terminal 1 in August 2024. Preparatory work is already underway to ensure a smooth transition and minimize disruption for travelers during refurbishment.

Terminal 2’s first phase is spread over around 255,000 square metres and has a capacity of approximately 25 million passengers annually. We are commencing design work on the second phase that is expected to add approximately 200,000 square metres and an additional 20 million passengers in annual capacity. This is expected to be completed by 2028.

We are also in the process of updating our master plan, as part of which we are evaluating a new third terminal (T3), which is expected to be operational by the late 2020s or early 2030s. This addition will significantly boost the airport’s capacity, allowing it to handle approximately 90-100 million passengers annually.