T1 refurbishment to begin in August, T2 expansion to finish by 2028: BIAL’s Raghunath

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) handled a total Cargo of 439,524 metric tonnes in FY24, reflecting a notable 7.1 per cent growth from the preceding financial year, said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL. Speaking to DH’s Abhilash Reddy, Raghunath was optimistic about continued cargo throughout growth and revenue for the 2024-25 financial year. He also shared the current status of developments related to renovation and refurbishment of the passenger terminals.
What is the status of BIAL’s plans to refurbish Terminal 1, expand Terminal 2, and construct Terminal 3?
We are set to begin a major refurbishment of Terminal 1 in August 2024. Preparatory work is already underway to ensure a smooth transition and minimize disruption for travelers during refurbishment.
Terminal 2’s first phase is spread over around 255,000 square metres and has a capacity of approximately 25 million passengers annually. We are commencing design work on the second phase that is expected to add approximately 200,000 square metres and an additional 20 million passengers in annual capacity. This is expected to be completed by 2028.
We are also in the process of updating our master plan, as part of which we are evaluating a new third terminal (T3), which is expected to be operational by the late 2020s or early 2030s. This addition will significantly boost the airport’s capacity, allowing it to handle approximately 90-100 million passengers annually.
What is your outlook for 2024-25 in terms of the metric tonnes of cargo processed and the revenue generated?
BIAL Airport anticipates continued growth in cargo throughout and revenue for FY25. We are optimistic about capitalising on positive market trends and leveraging our strategic investments in infrastructure and partnerships to achieve this goal.
What was the revenue generated in 2023-24 and the total metric tonnes of cargo processed?
BIAL Cargo handled a total of 439,524 metric tonnes of cargo in FY24, reflecting a notable 7.1 per cent growth from the preceding financial year. This impressive performance included 266,186 metric tonnes of international cargo exhibiting a 4 per cent growth and 173,338 metric tonnes of domestic cargo resulting in up to 13 per cent growth compared to the preceding fiscal year.
What are your investment plans and partnerships to boost cargo operations at BIAL?
Since May 2023, the cargo terminals are now mainly managed by Menzies Aviation (Bengaluru) Private Limited and WFS (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd. Kempegowda International Airport remains committed to expanding its cargo handling capabilities. By the end of the decade, it aims to achieve a capacity of around 1 million metric tonnes per annum.
Are there any infrastructure expansions or upgrades planned to accommodate the increasing volume of cargo at BIAL Airport?
A new Domestic Cargo Terminal project initiated by Menzies Aviation is in progress and will be operational this year. Furthermore, Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS) has undertaken the development, financing, operation, and maintenance of a new greenfield logistics park for 15 years. The 370,000 square foot park will feature Grade-A warehouse space with facilities like cold storage and custom bonded warehouses.
What strategies are BIAL Airport implementing to further increase its cargo market share in the current fiscal year?
BIAL Airport has solidified its position as a leader in perishable exports through a multi-pronged approach and this approach has ensured we hold our position as the top perishables exporter for the fourth year. We have upgraded cold chain facilities and terminal infrastructure to ensure optimal product quality from the time the cargo is received at the airport till it reaches its end destination. Strong partnerships with cargo airlines and logistics companies have been cemented to provide exporters with competitive options and expertise.