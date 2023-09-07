Tata Consumer Products, Haldiram's say no negotiations on stake purchase

Later issuing a statement, Halidram's said: 'We categorically deny recent reports of a 51 per cent stake sale and wish to clarify that we are not engaged in any discussions with Tata Consumer Products.'

TCPL owns brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Coffee, Tata Soulfull and Eight O'clock in the tea, coffee and beverages segment and Himalayan, Gluco+ in the liquid beverages.