Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Tata death: TCS cancels Q2 earnings press conference on Thursday evening

As originally scheduled, TCS will inform the exchanges about its July-September performance after the board meeting, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 05:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 05:29 IST
EarningsTata Consultancy ServicesRatan Tataquarterly earnings

Follow us on :

Follow Us