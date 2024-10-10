Tata death: TCS cancels Q2 earnings press conference on Thursday evening

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) has cancelled a press conference scheduled on Thursday evening to announce its second quarter performance, company officials said.</p>.<p>The press conference was originally scheduled at 17:30 hours on Thursday (October 10).</p>.<p>As originally scheduled, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">TCS</a> will inform the exchanges about its July-September performance after the board meeting, the officials said.</p>.Ratan Tata ensured that victims of 26/11 were honoured.<p>A scheduled call with analysts at 7:00 pm will be held as per schedule, they said.</p>.<p>The last rites of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ratan-tata">Ratan Tata</a>, who passed away late on Wednesday evening, are scheduled to take place after 4:00 pm at central Mumbai's Worli on Thursday.</p>.<p>Tata breathed his last on Wednesday evening at a city hospital. </p>