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Tata Electronics hit by cyber breach claiming to expose Apple, Tesla trade secrets

The breach is the latest setback for Apple's supply chain in India, ​where Tata faces scrutiny over alleged contamination of farmlands ⁠near one of its iPhone parts plants.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsAppleTeslacyber attackTata

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