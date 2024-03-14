Tata Group mulling buying Disney stake in Tata Play: Report

By Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai

The Tata Group is considering buying Walt Disney Co’s stake in Tata Play Ltd to give it full control of the subscription television broadcaster, people familiar with the matter said, continuing a shakeup in India’s media industry.

The companies are in preliminary talks about an acquisition of Disney’s significant minority stake, which would value Tata Play at about $1 billion or more, the people said, asking not to be identified as the considerations are private. Tata may decide not to pursue a deal, they said.

Representatives for Tata and Disney declined to comment.