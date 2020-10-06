Tata Motors global wholesales decline 16% in Jul-Sep

Tata Motors global wholesales decline 16% in Jul-Sep

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 06 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 19:05 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, declined by 16 per cent to 2,02,873 units in the second quarter of the current financial year over the year-ago period.

The drop in sales of its commercial vehicles and Daewoo range was higher at 29 per cent (56,614 vehicles) during the second quarter of FY2021 as compared to passenger vehicles sales, which declined 9 per cent (1,46,259 units) over the second quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a release.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 91,367 vehicles in the July-September quarter of FY21. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 18,189 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,178 vehicles, Tata Motors said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tata Motors
Auto
Jaguar Land Rover

What's Brewing

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

 