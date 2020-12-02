Tata Motors shares jump over 4% after Nov sales data

Tata Motors shares jump over 4% after strong November vehicle sales data

The stock gained 4.22 per cent to Rs 187.30 on the BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2020, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 13:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Shares of Tata Motors jumped over 4 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the firm's total vehicles sales in the domestic as well as international markets grew 21 per cent in November.

The stock gained 4.22 per cent to Rs 187.30 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rose by 4.22 per cent to Rs 187.35.

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21 per cent in November to 49,650 units.

The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales increased 26 per cent to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 38,057 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108 per cent to 21,641 units in November, as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tata Motors
automobile sector
Auto sector
BSE
NSE
Stocks

What's Brewing

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 