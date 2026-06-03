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Tata Motors taps China's Chery for premium EV push: Report

Tata told Reuters in a statement it will leverage the Freelander platform produced in a joint ⁠venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover in China.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsChinaTata MotorsElectric Vehiclebusiness

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