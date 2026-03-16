Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices from April 1

<p>Tata Motors will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 1.5 per cent from April 1, the auto maker said on Monday, citing higher input costs.</p><p>This follows a price hike announced by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/mercedes-to-hike-prices-by-2-from-april-to-increase-input-costs-3930456">Mercedes-Benz</a> India last week.</p>.Tata Motors bags order of over 5,000 buses from state transport undertaking across India.<p>Here are some details:</p><p>1. The price increase will be up to 1.5 per cent across Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle range</p><p>2. Hikes will vary depending on the model and variant</p><p>3. The increase is aimed at partially offsetting rising commodity prices and other input costs</p>