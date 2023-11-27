Tata to expand Hosur iPhone plant to twice its current capacity: Report

The Tata Group's existing iPhone-casing unit in Hosur is likely to be expanded to twice its size in the coming months.

According to a report by Economic Times, the Tata Electronics-owned Hosur unit is currently spread across 500 acres. Built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, the plant currently employs around 15,000 people.

With the planned expansion, this plant is projected to employ 25,000 to 28,000 people, people familiar with the matter told ET.

"The new facility could be entirely for Apple phone components, but I would not rule out the possibility of it being used to manufacture components for other high-end phones of other companies as well," the publication quoted a source as saying.