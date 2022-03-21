Tata to launch 'super app' TataNeu on April 7: Report

Tata is set to launch its "super app" that hosts a multi-category loyalty programme on April 7. However, the launch will be an invitation-only event.

The app, titled TataNeu, was opened to non-Tata employees a few weeks ago, according to a report by the Business Standard. “Every Tata employee was allowed to invite five people they know to access the app and the response has been phenomenal,” the report quoted a source as saying.

The loyalty programme will award users 'NeuCoins' for purchases, following which the currency can be used to redeem rewards across a wide array of platforms—from stay at Tata Group of Hotels to buying groceries on BigBasket, as per the report.

The NeuCoins will equal five per cent of the total spending, the report stated, adding that while some coins would elapse annually while a part of it would be carried on to the next year. Further details were not available in this regard.

However, the report quoted another source as saying that the reward points will not have a validity end date. The source was also quoted as saying that the programme would be the first of its kind.

The report stated that besides a wide array of purchase platforms, TataNeu will also provide a platform for utility payments and offer financial services, such as personal loans. Tata was reportedly in talks with the National Payments Corporations to become a third party service provider.

