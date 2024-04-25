Tax dept extends deadline for registration by charitable trusts till June 30

CBDT further clarified that if any such existing trust, institution or fund had failed to file Form 10A for AY 2022-23 within the extended due date, and subsequently, applied for provisional registration as a new entity and received Form 10AC, can also avail of this opportunity to surrender the said Form 10AC and apply for registration for AY 2022-23 as an existing trust, institution or fund, in Form 10A till June 30, 2024.