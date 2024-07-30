Home
business

Tax practitioners urge CBDT to extend ITR filing deadline to August 31

In a memorandum, AIFTP national president Narayan Jain and Direct Tax Representation Committee chairman S M Surana said floods in several states have severely impacted the process of filing returns.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 04:17 IST

Kolkata: The All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) has requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the deadline of filing Income Tax returns by a month to August 31 for the assessment year 2024-25.

In a memorandum, AIFTP national president Narayan Jain and Direct Tax Representation Committee chairman S M Surana said floods in several states have severely impacted the process of filing returns. Landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have further compounded these difficulties, they added.

The memorandum also claimed persistent problems with the Income Tax portal and software, including difficulties in downloading and verifying various forms.

Additionally, they said the process of paying self-assessment tax through banks and downloading challans is time-consuming. PTI BSM MNB

Published 30 July 2024, 04:17 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTaxCBDTITR

