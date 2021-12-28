TCS achieves all 18 Microsoft Gold competencies

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has achieved all the 18 Microsoft Gold Competencies, demonstrating the breadth and depth of its expertise on Microsoft Technologies.
Microsoft Competencies ensure that partners are prepared to meet customers' needs and have demonstrated robust capabilities within a Microsoft solution area, TCS said in a statement.
In order to earn a Microsoft Gold Competency, partners must prove their technology experience and ensure a high standard of staffing capacity. Partners also have to submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance commitment, and pass technology and sales assessments.
"TCS demonstrated the breadth and depth of its expertise on Microsoft Technologies by successfully achieving all 18 Microsoft Gold Competencies across applications and infrastructure, business applications, data and AI, and modern workplace and security," TCS said.
