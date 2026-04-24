<p>Bengaluru: India's largest IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) on Friday announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google Cloud</a> to help enterprises adopt AI-native, autonomous operating models. This partnership will support deploying and managing agentic and autonomous AI systems that enable faster decision-making across complex business and IT functions, without adding operational risk or complexity.</p><p>The company said these AI agents will also help maintain strong governance, security, and trust in regulated and mission-critical environments. TCS has launched four offerings that will help enterprises move from AI pilots to operational autonomy across sectors. These include: TCS Agentic AI Data Accelerator, which helps reduce data transition cycles by up to 40 per cent; TCS Physical AI Blueprint and TCS Smart Factory Blueprint, and TCS AI SOC (security operations centre) enabled by Google SecOps, which enables faster, more effective incident response and remediation, helping organisations build cyber defence capabilities, the company added.</p><p>Kevin Ichhpurani, President — Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud, said, “By combining Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure with TCS' deep industry expertise and their 3,000+ specialised agents, we are empowering customers to move beyond pilots to fully-autonomous, AI-native operating models.”</p>.Tata Power partners with Databricks to build future-ready data & AI platform. <p>Gaurav Syal, VP and Global Head — Google Business, TCS, said, "Cloud is a critical enabler for enterprise‑scale AI, forming the foundation layer on which AI‑native transformation is built. This next phase of our partnership will help enterprises move faster towards autonomous, AI‑native operating models, combining the strengths of TCS and Google Cloud to deliver measurable impact.”</p><p>Meanwhile, Wipro too on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Kongsberg Digital to jointly deploy next‑generation AI‑powered Digital Twin solutions for the Energy & Utilities Sector.</p><p>The collaboration brings together Wipro’s consulting-led approach and its AI-powered Wipro Intelligence solutions — Industrial-AssetsAI and UpstreamAI — with Kongsberg Digital’s Industrial Work Surface solution.<br> <br>“At the core of this collaboration is a shared vision to rethink how industrial intelligence is designed and applied,” said Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering, Wipro Limited. “By combining our deep domain expertise in Energy & Utilities and the relevant Wipro Intelligence solutions with Kongsberg Digital’s digital twin platform, we are bringing AI, engineering, and operational insight together. This will enable enterprises to embed autonomy into their operations, allowing them to anticipate change, navigate complexity, and build resilience at scale," he added.</p>