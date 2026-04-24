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TCS deepens partnership with Google Cloud

Wipro too on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Kongsberg Digital to jointly deploy next‑generation AI‑powered Digital Twin solutions for the Energy & Utilities Sector.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 18:03 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 18:03 IST
Business NewsTCS

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