TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000-crore BSNL project for 4G network

The consortium includes telecom gear maker Tejas Networks

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 22 2023, 09:54 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 09:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an advance purchase order valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network across India.

The consortium includes telecom gear maker Tejas Networks. 

More details are awaited.

