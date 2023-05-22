TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000-crore BSNL project for 4G network

A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an advance purchase order valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network across India.

The consortium includes telecom gear maker Tejas Networks.

