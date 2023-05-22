TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000-crore BSNL project for 4G network

A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an advance purchase order valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network across India.
The consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited receives an advance purchase order valued over Rs 15,000 crores from BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network across India. pic.twitter.com/f3OGJmeHbN
— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
The consortium includes telecom gear maker Tejas Networks.
More details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube