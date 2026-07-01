Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Tech job openings in July 2026 fall 8% y-o-y

IT services hiring demand remains 22% lower y-o-y
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 12:24 IST
Business NewsOpeningTech jobs

Follow us on :

Follow Us