Tech Mahindra partners with Perplexity to enhance AI-powered sales

<p>Bengaluru: Tech Mahindra has partnered with Perplexity to embed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a>-powered intelligence across its sales organisation. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tech-mahindra">IT firm</a> is deploying Perplexity Enterprise Pro across its sales and customer-facing teams to support customer partners and senior sales leaders with real-time access to relevant business, industry, and technology insights.</p><p>Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, said, “AI is transforming how enterprises engage with customers, make decisions, and create value. By integrating Perplexity Enterprise Pro into our sales processes, we are empowering our teams with trusted, real-time intelligence that helps them better understand customer priorities, engage with greater context, and deliver more impactful solutions."</p>.Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit jumps 16% to Rs 1,354 cr.<p>The company stated that Perplexity Enterprise Pro’s AI-powered search and answer capabilities will enable teams to quickly access trusted information, reduce research time, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of customer conversations throughout the sales lifecycle. </p><p>Aravind Srinivas, CEO and Co-founder, Perplexity, said, “Tech Mahindra brings deep enterprise expertise and a strong delivery presence across the world. Putting Perplexity Enterprise Pro in their sales teams' hands gives them fast, source-backed answers when it matters most to clients."</p>