Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Tech Mahindra partners with Perplexity to enhance AI-powered sales

The IT firm is deploying Perplexity Enterprise Pro across its sales and customer-facing teams to support customer partners and senior sales leaders.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 13:28 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsArtificial IntelligenceTech MahindraPerplexity AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us