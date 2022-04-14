200 plus Apple suppliers commit to use clean renewable power

Last month, Apple announced to use of low-carbon aluminium for the latest iPhone SE (3rd Gen), to further accelerate towards its ambitious goal of completely turning carbon-neutral in its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and products' life cycle by the end of this decade (2030).

Now, the company has announced that more than 213 of its supplier partners have committed to using clean renewable energy.

“We are proud that so many of our manufacturing partners have joined our urgent work to address the climate crisis by generating more renewable energy around the world. Clean energy is good for business and good for the planet. By sharing what we learned in our own transition to renewables, we are helping point the way to a greener future,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives



Solar farm in the Sichuan province, China. Credit: Apple



Furthermore, Apple revealed that it will be directly investing in renewable projects around the world, including nearly 500 megawatts of solar and other renewable projects-- China (23 new suppliers) and Japan (three-- Kioxia Corporation and Sharp Corporation) to cover a portion of upstream emissions.

Back at home (US), Apple is also investing directly in the 2,300-acre IP Radian Solar project in Brown County, Texas. The project is expected to generate 300 megawatts of electricity once construction is completed by 2022-end.

Even South Korea-based LG Display Co. Ltd. and Samsung SDI too, have committed to using clean green energy to develop components for Apple products.

Besides powering the supplier plants, Apple said it working with partner companies to offer affordable electricity in developing countries such as Colombia, the Philippines, and South Africa.

