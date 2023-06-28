3D learning app Embibe Lens launched in India

Bengaluru-based EdTech company Embibe on Wednesday (June 28) launched the new learning app Embibe Lens in India.

Embibe Lens is said to be a state-of-the-art 3D app that promises to make learning a fun activity. It can turn a mundane-looking textbook into a smart book with a lively presentation when viewed through the app.

Students just have to use the smartphone camera to scan any book or any paragraph, select any concept and witness life-like high-definition 3D visuals with annotations coming alive before their eyes for simplified learning.

Embibe Lens supports subjects such as mathematics and Science including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The ultimate aim of the Embibe app is to make children understand topics more easily with 3D visuals.

This can come in handy to learn tough and complex STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) concepts that have to be learned to pass competitive medical and engineering entrance exams.

For now, the app supports English and Hindi. Reliance Jio-backed company plans to add more regional languages in the near future.

Embibe Lens is now available for download on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

