4K Xiaomi Smart TV X series launched in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 30 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 15:29 ist

Xiaomi on Tuesday (August 30) launched the new Smart TV X series in India.

The company is offering three screen sizes--43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. They sport a metallic frame with 96.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

They feature a 4K resolution display with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support. With this feature, the new Xiaomi TVs promise to offer a lifelike pictures with improved colours, contrast, saturation, and brightness across multiple colour gamut and standards.

Also, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series boasts an in-house image-processing algorithm, Vivid Picture Engine (VPE). With a 94% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, the TV can support 1.07 billion colors that can deliver the best possible visual experience for any content. 

Furthermore, they come with Xiaomi's proprietary MEMC engine - Reality Flow which can analyse picture frames and interpolates frames to ensure smooth and blur-free visuals when watching fast-paced content.


4K Xiaomi Smart TV X series . Credit: Xiaomi India

They house powerful 30-Watt speakers tuned by  Dolby Audio system and also boast  DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X technology.

It runs Android TV 10-based PatchWall interface and is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core A55 chipset with 2GB RAM and 8GB Storage.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi,  Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI Ports (eARC x 1), two USB ports, an AV port and a 3.5mm earphone port.

Xiaomi TV X43, X50, and X55 are priced Rs 28,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 39,999, respectively on  Mi online store, Mi Homes, Flipkart and authorised retail chains across India.

Besides capturing the smartphone market, Xiaomi has managed to top the smart TV business within a short span of time in India. It now commands 14 per cent.

