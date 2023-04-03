50th anniversary of first mobile phone call: Motorola celebrates milestone by bringing back this colour phone

Exactly fifty years ago, Motorola engineer Martin Cooper, who later became the company's VP and Director of R&D, made the first-ever mobile phone call on DynaTAC 8000X on April 3, 1983.

The phone is way bulkier to hold, but it created a big sensation in the technology circle and eventually led, Motorola and other rival companies to come up with improved versions and now, we can now make a call comparably compact phone, but it can do even smaller gadget like watches with e-SIM (electronic-SIM).

To mark the occasion, Motorola India is bringing back Edge 30 Fusion in unique colouray called Viva Magenta, the world’s first smartphone in Pantone's colour of 2023.

For the uninitiated, Pantone LLC is New Jersey-based popular for Pantone Matching System (PMS), a proprietary colour space used in numerous industries such as fashion design, graphic design, printing, product design, and manufacturing.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta flaunts a bright crimson-hued back with a glossy camera module at the top left corner. The colourway scheme is very unique to any smartphone.



Motorola Edge 30 Fusion on Viva Magenta. Credit: Motorola



It features a 6.55-inch full HD+ 10-bit OLED screen with an endless edge display design. It supports HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It features dual SIM slots, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, an IP52 dust-and water-splash resistant rating and the display panel is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it is powered by a 5nm class Snapdragon 888 plus octa-core processor with Adreno 660 GPU, Android 12 OS, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charger support.

It boasts a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.55-inch OV50A sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 13MP ultra-wide camera (also supports the macro option, f/2.2) and 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back. It features a 32MP front camera (auto-focus and f/2.45).

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 39,999.

It is competing with Google Pixel 6a (review), Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (review), Galaxy S21 FE (review), and Apple iPhone 11 (review), among others.

