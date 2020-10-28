5G phones LG Wing with rotating display, Velvet launched in India

After days of teasing, LG on Wednesday (October 28) unveiled the innovative LG Wing along with Velvet series smartphones in India.

LG's new Wing mobile is the first product to come out of the company's 'Explorer Project'.

It features an odd, but unique design language. LG Wing has two panels placed on top of each other. And the top main screen can rotate to 90 degrees clockwise, transforming from normal mobile to a T-shape screen.

It is very different compared to Microsoft Surface Duos, which come with dual screens held by a hinge in the middle

The main display flaunts a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2,460 x 1,080p) P-OLED full vision panel with a 20.5:9 screen ratio and below it, there is a smaller 3.9-inch G-OLED secondary screen with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio.

The company claims that this unique form factor allows users to multitask such as watch videos on YouTube or any multimedia streaming application on the main screen in landscape mode ( or LG like call it Swivel mode) and type messages in the secondary display below.

Have to say, this LG Wing falls in a niche segment and the company needs to collaborate with app developers to create value-addition to its peculiar design form factor.

Also, LG's new phone comes with IP54 water and dust resistance certifications and meets MIL-STD 810G Compliance 4 standards, meaning it can work in a wide range of extreme weather.



LG Wing launched in India. Credit: LG



Under-the-hood, it runs Android 10-based LG Q OS powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), Snapdragon X52 5G modem, triple-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.8) + 13MP 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (f/1.9) + 12MP 120-degree ultra wide big pixel (f/2.2) and support Gimbal motion for stable pictures and videos, a 32MP (f/1.9) front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ technology and wireless charging.

LG Wing costs Rs 69,990 and will go on sale from November 9 onwards across e-commerce sites and authorised retail stores.

On the other hand, LG Velvet sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) Cinema FullVision OLED display with a 20.5: 9 aspect ratio and in-screen fingerprint sensor. It has 3D Arc design with curved edges on the front and the back with a smooth glossy finish. Also, it comes with an IP68 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater up to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.



LG Velvet series. Credit: LG website



Inside, it comes with a 7nm class Snapdragon 765G octa-core chipset backed by Adreno 620 GPU, Android 10 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 4,300mAh battery with fast wired charging and wireless charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple camera- main 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features 16MP sensor.

Both LG Wing and Velvet support 5G connectivity. With this, consumers will be able to enjoy high-speed internet anywhere between 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just a few seconds. Also, people can enjoy HDR video content on multimedia streaming apps without any buffering.

Also, the company is offering an extra screen accessory optimised for Velvet to offer a dual-screen usage experience. Together, they cost Rs 49,990. If a consumer wants a standalone LG Velvet phone, they can purchase it for Rs 36, 990. Both will be available from October 30 onwards in India.

