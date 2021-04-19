Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop launched in India

Acer on Monday (April 19) unveiled the new line of Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop series in India.

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 is a powerful PC. It weighs 2.3 kg and has 22.9 mm thickness with a 4-cell battery pack inside.

It runs Windows 10 OS and is powered by 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor combined with the 2nd generation Ray Tracing Cores and 3rd generation Tensor Cores powered NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics card backed by up to 32GB fast DDR4 RAM gives gamers plenty of power to play AAA titles with ease.

Also, it features Killer’s E2600 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Control Center 2.0. With these features, users can enjoy low latency and reliable connections while playing online games.



The new Predator Helios 300 series laptop launched in India. Credit: Acer



Acer PC comes with a 4-zone RGB customized keyboard with its own Predator typeface, see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD, and features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense. There is a custom utility app that allows users to monitor the system, overclock, customize RGB preferences, and much more.

It also boasts a 4th Generation AeroBlade 3D fan, which promises s significant cooling enhancements to keep the powerful laptop operating at peak performance and optimal temperatures.

Acer Predator Helios 300 series come with a full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0, MiniDP, and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 1 and 2 support.

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 will be available on Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store, and Flipkart starting from Rs 1,19,999.

