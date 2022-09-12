Adani Group's airports to have cutting-edge visual technology to enhance passenger experience

Airports owned by Adani Group will soon have cutting-edge visual technology to enhance passenger experience with a 'Desk of Goodness' that will assist passengers who are old, women with infants and those in need of wheelchair and assistance.

The visual AI (artificial intelligence) technology will also help in recognising incidents such as a fall or unusual passenger behaviour. The "goodness champions" deployed at the 'Desk of Goodness' equipped with smart tablets will keep informed in real-time where travellers want assistance so that they can rush to them.

According to a statement by the Adani Group, this proactive mode of real-time support process is achieved by utilising Prisma AI’s, one of the leaders in providing computer vision technology, patented Visual AI algorithms. At present, the facility is available at the Ahmedabad airport and will be extended to five other airports owned by the Group.

With Prisma AI’s Visual AI technology, the statement said, all the airports belonging to the Adani Group will have cutting-edge visual technology to deliver excellent airport experience catering to the growing customer base and footfall at the airport.

"The partnership and the Visual AI technology provided by Prisma AI, will enhance customer experience and give Adani Group an upper edge in the industry," it said.

"Prisma AI has successfully implemented Visual AI algorithms globally in various sectors to enhance security, safety and efficiency. This technology enables to set new benchmarks in operational intelligence and increase situational awareness, ultimately boosting safety, security, efficiency, and customer experience. It will create a support system along with a sense of trust for Adani amongst passengers. This will also ensure that the passengers get state-of-the-art airport experience," it added.