After delay, Telegram releases new Messenger update

Last week, Telegram founder and CEO Dave took to social media platforms panning Apple for delaying the company from releasing a new update to its messenger app.

Finally, the company has received the approval and released the update bringing new features including the Emoji Platform, animated emoji in messages and captions, custom emoji packs, and the ability to give Telegram Premium as a gift, a new privacy setting for voice messages, and more.

"After extensive media coverage of my previous post, Apple got back to us with a demand to water down our pending Telegram update by removing Telemoji – higher quality vector-animated versions of the standard emoji. This is a puzzling move on Apple's behalf because Telemoji would have brought an entirely new dimension to its static low-resolution emoji and would have significantly enriched their ecosystem," Pavel Durov, CEO, of Telegram said.

"But it's good for Telegram long term, as we will now make Telemoji even more unique and recognizable. Besides, we have included 10 other emoji packs in today's update – together with the ability for any user to upload their own emoji," Durov added.

The new update introduces a new custom Animated Emoji platform. Here, premium service subscribers can upload custom packs with unique art styles and characters.

Premium users can access 10 initial custom emoji packs, containing more than 500 Premium emoji.



New interactive effects in custom emoji and new sticker and GIF panel. Credit: Telegram



These animated emojis can be included in the text of messages and media captions, giving more emotion to chats Further, non-premium users can see all the custom emoji and also use them for free in their Saved Messages chat to try them out – or to add an extra flair to notes and reminders.

It also brings new interactive emoji that offers a full-screen effect when tapped in a 1-on-1 chat.

For iOS users, the Telegram app gets a new panel with dedicated tabs for--stickers, GIFs, and emoji-- for easy access and share.



Telegram Premium users will get the option to control who can send voice messages. Credit: Telegtram



And for premium users, Telegram will offer the option to control who can send voice messages to them. Once updated, users will see three options-- Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody.

