After Mumbai, Apple India set to open second retail store in Delhi

Last week, Apple India offered a sneak peek at the company's first physical store in Mumbai. And now, it has revealed a second store coming up in the capital city Delhi.

Apple has also confirmed that the first store Apple BKC will open at 11:00 am on April 18 and later Apple Saket store will start operating at 10:00 am on April 20.

Like Apple BKC, which takes inspiration from local Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, Apple Saket store's barricade and interior decor feature unique designs influenced by the glorious history of Delhi.

Both the Mumbai and Delhi stores not just look great, but also promises to deliver the best shopping experience and infotainment session for customers on how to make the best use of Apple products.



Apple Saket in New Delhi. Credit: Apple India



To mark the launch of Apple's first store in India, the company will host the Today at Apple session-- 'Mumbai Rising' at Apple BKC, Mumbai. It will host several local artists and experts to deliver hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services to customers. Interested readers can sign up at apple.com/in/today. It will run from opening day till the end of summer.

The launch of two new Apple stores is just a start, the US-based technology company is expected to double up its efforts in India, which is the world's fastest and also the second biggest smartphone market.



Apple BKC store in Mumbai. Credit: Apple India



Apple's supply partners Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron have set up bases in South India and are assembling the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and other models, which not only caters to the local market but also some percentage of the units are shipped to global regions.

There are reports of non-iPhone products such as AirPods, iPads, and accessories, are also expected to be produced in India in the near future, as Apple plans to expand operations worldwide outside China, as it faced constraints during the Covid-19 outbreak.

