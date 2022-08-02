AI photo generator DALL-E churns out frightening end of the world selfies

For more than a year, Artificial Intelligence(AI) expert team OpenAI has been showing off their ground-breaking AI photo generator DALL-E. The first generation model was able to conjure up realistic and art-like pictures from a text description.

Some of the best include armchair in the shape of an avocado, Darth Vader fishing in the arctic, and many more.

Now, very curious coders asked DALL-E -- 'What will be the last selfies on earth?' The results are really frightening. The sample photos churned out by AI generator show apocalyptic ghost towns, a person battered with battle scars and in the background, there is thick smoke, probably caused by a nuclear bomb explosion.

In another picture, a girl is holding a phone for a selfie with a massive fire engulfing an area and thick grey smoke in the background.

In another sample, a faceless guy is shown taking a selfie with two hands and the skyscrapers are all on fire and dark thick smoke and gloomy cloud behind.

These images were originally shared by an unknown TikTok user who goes by the moniker 'Robot Overloads' on the short video sharing platform. The photos later made their way to Twitter and have stirred up a serious debate among people.

Just a week ago on Thursday (July 28), several Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and pro-planet people marked it as 'Earth Overshoot Day'. The day humans consumed everything that Earth could sustainably produce for this year.

With each passing year, humans are voraciously consuming resources more than that is needed to survive and this is causing severe stress on the planet to sustain.

Also, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is also having adverse effects on several countries, and people are hit with high inflation caused by costly fuel and food supply constraints.

Now, the doomsday images churned out by AI-powered DALL-E, are an ominous sign. Some are calling it a wake-up call for people to become conscious of each decision, be it big or small like throwing plastic waste on roads or not installing a faucet aerator for taps in the kitchen, or driving alone in a car.

If the aforementioned things are done by all in a city, imagine how much negative impact will be on the planet. If we don't act, our water bodies will be filled with plastic waste. Also, it should be noted portable drinking water counts for just 1.2% of the entire water present on Earth.

And, the carbon fuel we use for vehicles is a limited resource, it is going to end sooner or later.

Here is the video showing some of the images conjured up DALL-E:

Neural network DALL-E 2, which specializes in creating photorealistic images, was given the task of showing what the last selfies taken on Earth would look like. pic.twitter.com/DBtbOe1B5f — Lenar (@1975cpu) July 30, 2022

Must read | Google Imagen: New AI tool can conjure up realistic photos from just text description

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.