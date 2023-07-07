'All Threads belong to us', Twitter founder Jack Dorsey takes a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg over app's privacy issues

Threads, the new messaging app from Meta, has been hailed by many as the 'new Twitter' since its rather successful launch. Within a few hours, Threads garnered over 30 million users, thus becoming the biggest challenger yet to Elon Musk’s Twitter. However, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has raised concerns about the app's privacy.

His tweet following the launch is nothing short of a carefully crafted jibe at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s latest brainchild. Dorsey tweeted “All your Threads are belong to us [sic]” along with a screenshot of the Threads app screen on his iPhone which shows that the app needs at least 14 permissions to run.

Among the permissions listed, a few include health and fitness, financial information, sensitive information, and browsing history.

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

Meta launched Threads on Wednesday for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store. The app will run without any ads for now.

Also Read | Meta's Threads swiftly signs up 30 million users, in clear threat to Musk-owned Twitter

With several features similar to that of Instagram, Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

Threads also appears to have taken the title for the most rapidly downloaded app ever.

A few hours post the app launch, Zuckerberg tweeted a picture of two identical Spidermen pointing at each other, a viral meme format. It was his first tweet in 11 years and came days after Musk challenged him to a cage fight.

Also Read | Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years after Threads launch in jibe at Musk

"There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully, we will," Zuckerberg said on Threads, where he now has a million followers.

Threads does not have hashtags and keyword search functions, which means users cannot follow real-time events like on Twitter. It also does not yet have a direct messaging function and lacks a desktop version that certain users, such as business organisations, rely on.

(With inputs from agencies)