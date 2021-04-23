Amazon Alexa now offers Covid-19 vaccine centre details

Amazon Alexa can now guide you to nearest Covid-19 vaccination centre

In India, Amazon is collaborating with indigenous navigation service provider--MapmyIndia.

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2021, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 20:09 ist

American technology major Amazon has announced that the company's popular digital assistant Alexa-power smart speakers and the display will offer the latest details and location information to the customers.

This new feature has been made widely available across the world including India.

To get started, users just need to ask-- 'Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?' or say, 'Alexa, which is nearest Covid vaccine centre?' to hear a list of locations close to the user. 

Customers can follow up with the 'Alexa, call the first one,' or ' what's the phone number of the first one (vaccine centre)' to connect to a specific location directly and learn more about vaccine or appointment availability.

Also, users can also ask for 'nearest Covid-19 testing centre' as well. In India, Amazon is collaborating with an indigenous navigation service provider--MaymyIndia.

Furthermore, Alexa is capable of answering questions about vaccine availability and eligibility requirements for more than 85 countries.

It can be noted that search engine giant, Google earlier in the month launched new services on its Maps and Search apps to offer location details of the nearby Covid-19 vaccination centres.

