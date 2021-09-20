Amazon bans 600 Chinese stores on its e-commerce platform

A new report has emerged that US-based technology giant Amazon has permanently banned at least 600 Chinese stores on its e-commerce platform for illegal practices.

Cindy Tai, Amazon’s regional vice-president for Asia Global Selling said the ban was related to store-owners resorting to fake reviews to improve their business on Amazon, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In a bid to convince consumers to buy their products, Chinese sellers repeatedly ran illegally paid review campaigns on Amazon. Also, some even offered gift vouchers in exchange for favourable reviews.

Taking note of the severe violations, Amazon had been investigating the reports since May, which eventually led to the banning of the guilty sellers. It had nothing to do with the geo-political tussle between the US and China or any other country, Tai said to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-controlled SCMP.

The ban on Chinese companies included popular Aukey, Mpow, RavPower, Vava, TaoTronics and Choetech, and Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology Co.

Amazon spokesperson has added that the scrutiny on fake reviews will continue around the world and the guilty will face sanctions including suspensions. This will help in offering customers in buying genuine products and have a better e-commerce shopping experience on Amazon.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.