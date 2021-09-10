Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched in India

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices in the market. Since its launch in India in 2017, it has received an overwhelming response from consumers.

Now, it has announced a new-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Rs 6,499. It is now available for pre-order on the Amazon e-commerce website and special kiosks at select malls across India. The shipping of the device will begin from October 7 onwards.

The new Fire TV Stick Max is said to be 40 per cent more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K. It comes with a 1.8GHz quad-core processer and 2GB of RAM, so the apps load faster and navigation is more fluid.

It is also the first streaming media player to offer Wi-Fi 6 support and uses the latest Mediatek MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 chipset, which means smoother streaming in 4K.

Like the previous editions, it offers access to thousands of apps, Alexa skills, and channels, as well as hundreds of thousands of movies and shows such as Shershaah, The Family Man, Drishyam 2, Tomorrow War, and more.

It supports 4K, Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision across most of the apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Users can stream for free with YouTube, watch live TV, and more. Listen to songs, playlists through services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Also, it comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote. It promises to offer a better user experience in terms of the searching content the users want to watch, control playback, manage the smart home gadgets, and more. It has four preset buttons to get to the most popular apps quickly. Users can also control the compatible TV and soundbar without needing another remote.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.