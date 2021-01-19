Amazon, Flipkart kick off first promotional sale campaign of 2021 in India

Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart kicked off the first promotional sale campaigns-- Great Republic Sale (Jan 19-23) and Big Saving Days (Jan 19-24)-- of the new year 2021 on their respective e-commerce platforms in India.

Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus subscribers get one-day early bird access to deals on various range of products through the weekend.

For regular customers, the sale campaign starts on Wednesday (January 20) with Amazon and Flipkart offering big discounts on mobiles, smart TVs, home appliances, stationaries, fashion apparel, sports equipment, and other sundries.

Both are offering up to 80% off on smartphones, 60% on smartwatches, 40% on laptops from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus, Asus, and Lenovo, among others.

Also, accessories such as earphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, mobile covers, screen guards are available for up to 70% discount.

Furthermore, the e-commerce companies are offering up to 10% extra off on select products when purchased through EMI plans offered by partner banks (SBI and Axis). Additionally, there are lucrative exchange deals on smartphones in various price segments.

Here are some of the top deals on consumer electronics product offered on Amazon and Flipkart

--Amazon FireTV Stick (2020) can be grabbed for Rs 2,799 against MRP Rs 4,999

--Apple iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs 64,490 against MRP Rs 69,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to 19,250 discount via exchange deal

--OnePlus Y smart TV (43-inch) can be bought for Rs 23,999 against Rs 29,999 on Amazon

--Asus X441UA-GA608T laptop (with a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, and Windows 10 Home OS) is available for 36,990 against MRP Rs 54,990 on Flipkart

--Panasonic Lumix G85M Mirrorless camera body with 12-60mm lens (black) is available for Rs 56,468 against 74,660 on Flipkart

--Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is available for Rs 13,999 against Rs 21,999 on Flipkart

