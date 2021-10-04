Amazon Great Indian Sale 2021: Top smart TV deals

American e-commerce giant Amazon on Sunday (October 3) launched the eight-day festive Great Indian sale campaign in India.

The company is offering big discounts on numerous range of product categories such as consumer electronics, kitchen appliances, sports equipment, fashion apparel, books, stationaries and more.

In this article, we will be listing top deals on smart TVs that are worth checking out.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL (Black) (2021 Model): It is available for Rs 89,990 against MRP Rs 1,44,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,660 discount via an exchange deal and additional Rs 2,998 off via e-coupon (don't forget to tick the coupon slot below the price). Also, HDFC credit card users claim additional flat discount up to Rs 1,500.

It comes with 40 Watts Output - 4 channel, Dolby Digital Plus, Surround Sound, Active Voice Amplifier, Adaptive Sound+, Q Symphony, Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 120 Hertz, 178-degree viewing angle, QLED Panel, Ultra HD (4k) QLED Panel, Customizable Bezels (Sold Separately), Dual LED, Quantum HDR & Certified HDR 10+, Supreme UHD Dimming, Mega Contrast , Slim Fit Wall Mount, 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, Tizen OS, 16GB storage, 1.5GB RAM, Apple AirPlay 2, 4 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Sony BRAVIA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV (55X80AJ): It is available for Rs 77,990 against MRP Rs 1,09,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 16,540 discount via an exchange deal and additional Rs 5,500 off via e-coupon (don't forget to tick the coupon slot below the price). Also, HDFC credit card users claim additional flat discount up to Rs 1,500.

It comes with a dual X-Balanced Speaker with 20W (10W + 10W) output, Bass Reflex speakers, Dolby Atmos, 60Hz display refresh rate,ultra-slim LCD panel with a Direct LED backlight and Frame Dimming technology, Display tech: X1 processor, Triluminos Pro, 4K X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR100, Google TV interface with Google Assistant, supports Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, 4 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50|L50M6-RA (Black) (2021 Model): It is available for Rs 32,999 against MRP Rs 44,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,660 discount via an exchange deal and additional Rs 2,998 off via e-coupon (don't forget to tick the coupon slot below the price). Also, HDFC credit card users claim additional flat discount up to Rs 1,500.

It comes with 30 Watts Output and the speaker comes with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass-through eARC and DTS-HD; Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160, Refresh Rate: 60Hz, Viewing angle: 178 Degree, 4K LED Panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, Reality Flow and Vivid Picture engine, built-in Chromecast, Android TV 10.0, Google Assistant, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

OnePlus 55-inch U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black) (2021 Model): It is available for Rs 49,990 against MRP Rs 59,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,660 discount via an exchange deal. Also, HDFC credit card users claim additional flat discount up to Rs 1,500.

It comes with 30 Watts speaker output, co-tuned with Dynaudio and Dolby Audio, Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle, Gamma Engine, HDR 10 support, Android TV 10, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, 3 x HDMI ports (HDMI 2.1 Compatible, HDMI 1 supports eARC), 2 x USB ports, 1 x Ethernet port and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Xiaomi Mi 43-inch Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A|L43M6-EI (Black): It is available for Rs 25,990 against MRP Rs 31,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,660 discount via an exchange deal. Also, HDFC credit card users claim additional flat discount up to Rs 1,500.

It comes with 20 Watts Stereo Speakers with DTS-HD sound, Display: full HD (1920x1080p), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz, Vivid Picture engine, Android TV 9.0, Google Assistant, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1.

AmazonBasics 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black): It is available for Rs 24,499 against MRP Rs 50,000. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,660 discount via an exchange deal. Also, HDFC credit card users claim additional flat discount up to Rs 7,500.

It comes with Inbuilt 20 Watts Powerful Speakers | Dolby Atmos, Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), A+ Grade LED panel, Dolby vision, HDR 10 + HLG, Amlogic 9th Generation Imaging Engine, Advance picture processing, Anti-aliasing, Dynamic contrast, Dynamic backlight, Refresh Rate: 60 hertz with 178° wide viewing angle, Fire TV OS, 1.95GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM/DDR, Built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls, 3 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB ports, and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) (2020 Model): It is available for Rs 17,499 against MRP Rs 21,990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 6,610 discount via an exchange deal. Also, HDFC credit card users claim additional flat discount up to Rs 1,500.

It comes with 20 Watts Output via two Speakers, DTS Virtual:X; Sound Type: Down Firing; DisplayHD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz, Active HDR | Display Type: Flat | BackLight Module: Slim LED, Web OS, Google Assistant, 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB ports, and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Android Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA (Black) (2021 Model): It is available for Rs 14,499 against MRP Rs 24,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,670 discount via an exchange deal. Also, HDFC credit card users claim additional flat discount up to Rs 1,500.

It comes with 20W stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X and DTS-HD, Dolby Atmos pass-through ARC port, HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle, Auto Low Latency Mode, Display: A+ Grade LED panel, Vivid Picture Engine, Dynamic contrast, Dynamic backlight., quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage, Android 11 TV, Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5 audio jack.

OnePlus 32-inch Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) (2020 Model): It is available for Rs 15,999 against MRP Rs 19,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 6,339 discount via an exchange deal. Also, HDFC credit card users claim additional flat discount up to Rs 2,000.

It comes with 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio, Display: HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60Hz, LED Panel with Noise Reduction, Colour Space Mapping, Dynamic Contrast, Anti-Aliasing, and Gamma Engine, Android TV 9.0, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, 3 x HDMI ports (HDMI 2.1 Compatible, HDMI 1 supports eARC), 2 x USB ports, 1 x Ethernet port and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

