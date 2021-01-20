Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2021: Top deals on smart home gadgets

Amazon on Tuesday (January 19) kicked of the company's first promotional sale of the year-- Great Republic Day sale-- in India.

The first day was exclusive to Prime subscribers and now, the regular customers can get access to lucrative offers on various range of products from consumers electronics to fashion apparels and sports equipment.

In this edition, DH is listing some of the top deals on smart home gadgets such as cameras, speakers and more.

FireTV Stick (2020)

Amazon FireTV Stick (2020) can be grabbed for Rs 2,799 against MRP Rs 4,999. It can be connected to an ordinary LCD or LED via an HDMI port. Once the installation procedure of connecting to the Wi-Fi is done, you can get access to several OTT apps and play content. Also, control volume or find movies or TV shows with voice commands.

Echo smart speakers

Amazon is offering up to 46% on several ranges of Echo smart speakers. They come in different sizes and shapes in addition to display (only in higher-end Echo Show models) to match the setup in the living or bedroom or kitchen. They come in handy to get real-time information on news, sports update, weather, and with the one with the display, watch movies or cooking shows with view step-by-step procedure to prepare food in the kitchen.

New Echo Dot (4th gen) is available for Rs 3,499 against MRP Rs 4,499. Echo Show 8 ( with HD display) can be grabbed for Rs 7,999 against MRP Rs 12,999. Echo Show 5 is available for Rs 5,000 against MRP Rs 8,999.

Smart cameras

Zebronics Zeb Smart Cam 100 Smart Home Automation WiFi Camera

It costs Rs 1,360 against MRP Rs 2,499. It offers remote monitoring (via mobile app) feature, advanced motion detection, day/night Mode, live streaming, Micro SD Card Slot, 2 Way Audio, works with Android and iOS Smartphones.

Tp-Link Smart Cam Pan Tilt Home WiFi Camera

It costs 2,099 against Rs 3,299. It is an indoor security snapper. It comes with a 360-degree 2MP sensor and can record 1080P (full Hd) videos. It offers night-vision video recording with a range of up to 30 feet. It can offer up to 128 Gb MicroSD card slot. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant compatible smart speakers.

Qubo Smart Home Security WiFi Camera (developed by Hero Group).

It costs Rs 3,390 against MRP Rs 4,290. It comes with an intruder alarm system, can record 1080p full HD video with a 2MP Camera. It also supports Alexa enabled smart speakers and smartphone app. The camera can be placed outside the home, it comes with an IP65 rating and works in any kind of weather conditions like rain, dust, snow, or sun.

Srihome SH029 3MP Ultra HD 1296p Wireless WiFi Waterproof Indoor/Outdoor IP Security Camera CCTV with 2 Way Audio.

It costs Rs 2,299 against MRP Rs 4,999. It comes with a 3MP image sensor, which can capture 1296p Ultra HD video and the live video can be viewed via iOS/Android Smartphone or a tablet. It also has a motion detection feature and the camera will alert the user via Phone Notification. It has an inbuilt IR LED with help of which can clear display in the complete darkness up to 10 meters. It can be placed outdoors, as it has an IP66 water-and-dust resistant rating.

Additionally, the wireless IP camera has a built-in speaker and microphone that allows for crystal-clear two-way communication with the kids or pets, or even scare away the intruder from the mobile devices remotely. This camera support up to 128GB SD card. 32GB SD card can record up to 3 days of recording 24x7.

Smart Plug

With a smart plug, you can turn any home appliance into smart. You can set the timer to switch on the TV, or microwave oven or coffee maker or electric kettle through the smart speaker or via a mobile phone app.

TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring

It costs Rs 1,599 against Rs 2,999. It is suitable for small appliances Like TVs, Electric Kettle, Mobile, and Laptop Chargers. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Wipro 16A smart plug with Energy Monitoring

It costs Rs 899 against MRP Rs 2,299. It is suitable for large appliances like Geysers, microwave ovens, Air Conditioners. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Amazon Smart Plug 6A

It costs Rs 1,999. It is suitable for lamps, table fans, electric kettles, TVs, and more. With the Amazon Smart Plug, control your existing appliances hands-free using a compatible Echo, Fire TV, or any Alexa device. Or turn off your TV remotely from the office to regulate your kids' TV viewing time.

Syska Abs Mwp-003 Smart Mini Wi-Fi Plug With Power Meter 16Amp

It costs Rs 899 against MRP Rs 4,190. It is suitable for large appliances like Geysers, microwave ovens, Air Conditioners. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

