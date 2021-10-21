Amazon increases Prime subscription price in India

Amazon launched the Prime subscription way back in 2016 in India and it is one the most cost-effective multi-service membership in India.

It offers one-day Prime delivery on millions of products, exclusive lightning deals, one-day early access to popular items ahead of sale events, in addition to free access to movies, TV shows, and 70 million-plus ad-free music tracks in more than 10 languages through Prime Video and Prime Music, respectively.

Now, Amazon Prime just got costlier by 50 % for the new subscribers. The price has been increased from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499.

Even the three-month quarterly and monthly subscription plans too, have been increased from Rs 329 and Rs 129 to Rs 459 and Rs 179, respectively. The new price chart has been updated on the official website.

The existing customers can continue to use Amazon Prime, but they have to shell out Rs 1,499 (for the annual plan) during the next service renewing cycle. The same applies to quarterly and monthly plans too.

"Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers," Amazon India spokesperson said in a statement.

