Amazon launches Echo Dot 5th Gen in India

Amazon on Thursday (March 2) launched the new generation Echo Dot smart speaker series in India.

The new Echo Dot (5th Gen) flaunts a spherical ball-like form factor with a fabric exterior and circular LED lighting around the base. It comes in three colours-- black, blue and white.

Inside, it comes with a custom full-range driver and the highest excursion speaker of any Echo Dot, which promises to deliver clear vocals and up to double the bass of the previous generation. Users can link their accounts on Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavan, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, and others via the Alexa app and stream songs on the Echo Dot. Device owners can also play music from their smartphones on the Echo Dot via Bluetooth.

Besides the voice controls, the new Echo Dot can also understand hand tap gestures to take inputs. It comes with an accelerometer and users can just tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls.

It also boasts AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which ensures Alexa responds faster to both the tap gestures and also voice commands than previous iterations.

Furthermore, it houses an in-built temperature sensor that can sense room temperature. With this, users not only ask Alexa about the room's temperature, but also set routines for the home's AC. Whenever the inside gets too warm (above a pre-set mark), it can automatically turn on the AC or if the temperature is too cold (as selected in the settings), it will ensure the AC is turned off.

Also, it comes with an ultrasound motion detection feature. With this, customers create a routine to auto-control lights and music systems at home. If a person enters a room, Alexa will ensure the light turns on automatically. Similarly, music players will start playing songs, once it notices a person entering the living room or bedroom.

It will be available for a discounted price of Rs 4,999 during Alexa’s anniversary celebrations from March 2 to March 4 on Amazon, and online and offline stores of Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, and others.

