Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale: Top deals on smart TVs

Amazon is all geared up to kick off the 2021 edition of the annual Prime Day sale campaign in India.

It is slated to start on July 26 and end on the following day. Like the previous times, the company is offering huge discounts on consumer electronics, sports and fitness equipment, fashion apparel and other sundries.

With just less than two days left before the Prime Day sale, Amazon has offered a sneak peek at top smart TV deals. It is offering close to 65 per cent off on popular branded TVs from Xiaomi, Sony, LG, Samsung, and Onida among others.

In addition to the Prime Day discount, Amazon will be offering 10 per cent extra off for customers who choose to buy the smart TV using HDFC credit/debit cards.

Xiaomi's 50-inch Redmi 4K Ultra HD smart TV: It will be available for Rs 36,999 against MRP Rs 44,990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,220 discount via an exchange deal.

It comes with 30W speakers, 60Hz display refresh rate, Android TV 10-based PatchWall OS, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, Mali G52 MP2 graphics processor, 3 HDMI ports, 2USB ports and support Wi-Fi.

Sony's 55-inch BRAVIA 4K Ultra HD Google TV: It will be available for Rs 77,990 against MRP Rs 1,09,990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,220 discount via an exchange deal.



Sony BRAVIA 4K Ultra HD Google TV. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes with 20W X-balanced speakers, 60Hz display refresh rate, Android TV 10-based PatchWall OS, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, X1 4K HDR processor, Triliminos Pro, support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet (1), Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI (x 4 ports, HMDMi 2.1 eARC), digital audio output (1), composite video input x 1 (mini jack), RS-232C input (1), headphone output (1), and USB x 2 ports (supports FAT 16/32/exFAT/NFTS formats).

Must read | Sony BRAVIA X80J Google TV review

Samsung The Frame 2021 series: It will available with up to 31 per cent discount. Its starting price will start at Rs 61,990. The new The Frame TV is 46 per cent thinner than the previous model.

It boasts QLED technology that promises to offer life-like colours, enhanced contrast, and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for exceptional picture quality. The Frame 2021 also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

The Frame’s Dual LED backlight expresses more sophisticated colour tone combinations in visuals, bringing every scene to life in full-colour realism, enhanced contrast and improved viewing angles, the company noted.



The Frame 2021 edition smart TV. Credit: Samsung



Also, The Frame supports Bixby and Alexa digital assistants. Users can change channels, adjust the volume, control playback, and more with just the voice.

AmazonBasics 50-inch 4K smart LED TV: It will be available for Rs 33,999 against MRP Rs 56,000. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,220 discount via exchange deal.

It comes with a surround sound system with Dolby Digital and Atmos support, 60Hz display refresh rate, FireOS, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, Mali G31 MP2 graphics processor, 3 HDMI ports, 2USB ports and Wi-Fi.

Must read | AmazonBasics FireTV Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV review

LG's 43-inch full HD smart TV (43LM560PTA): It will be available for Rs 31,999 against MRP Rs 40,990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,220 discount via an exchange deal.

It comes with 20W speakers with DTS Virtual: X support, 50Hz display refresh rate, WebOS, 1GB RAM, 4GB internal storage, LG Graphics processor, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and support Wi-Fi.

Samsung Wondertainment Series full HD LED TV series: It will be available for Rs 31,990 against MRP Rs 38,990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount via exchange deal.

It comes with 20W speakers, 60Hz display refresh rate, Tizen OS, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, Hyper Real graphics processor, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and support Wi-Fi.

Onida 2021 HD Ready 32-inch LED TV (32HIF1): It will be available for Rs 14,499 against MRP Rs 19,990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 6,500 discount via exchange deal

It comes with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio+ DTS system support, 60Hz display refresh rate, FireOS, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, Mali 450 graphics processor, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and Wi-Fi.

