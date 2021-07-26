Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Top deals on smartphones

Amazon kicked off the 2021 edition of the Prime Day sale in India. It is offering massive discounts on several ranges of product categories including consumer electronics, kitchen appliances, sports, fitness equipment, gardening tools, fashion apparel and more.

In addition to lucrative discounts, Amazon is offering extra off for customers who make purchases through HDFC credit/debit cards.

In this segment, DH is listing op deals on smartphones on offer on Amazon Prime Day sale 2021.

Premium phones (Above Rs 40,000)

Apple iPhone 12: It is available for Rs 72,999 against MRP Rs 84,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 19,250 via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: It is available for Rs 54,999 against MRP Rs 86,000. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 19,250 via exchange deal.

Apple iPhone 11: It is available for Rs 47,999 against MRP Rs 54,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 19,250 via exchange deal.

OnePlus 9 5G: It is available for Rs 44,249 against MRP Rs 49,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 19,250 via exchange deal.

Upper mid-range (Between Rs 40,000 and Rs 25,000)

OnePlus 9R: It is available for Rs 39,999 and Amazon is offering up to Rs 22,250 via exchange deal.

iQOO Z3 5G: It is available for Rs 20,990 against MRP Rs 24,990 and Amazon is offering up to Rs 19,250 via exchange deal.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G (6GB + 128GB storage): It is available for Rs 27,999 against MRP Rs 33,999 and Amazon is offering up to Rs 24,250 via exchange deal.

Mid-range (Between Rs 25,000 and Rs 11,000)

Vivo V21e 5G: It is available for Rs 24,990 against MRP Rs 27,990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 21,750 via exchange deal.

Oppo F19: It is available for Rs 18,990 against MRP Rs 20,990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 17,600 via exchange deal.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: It is available for Rs 17,999 against MRP Rs 19,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 16,500 via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy M51: It is available for Rs 19,999 against MRP Rs 28,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 18,700 via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy A22 (6GB RAM + 128GB): It is available for Rs 18,499 against MRP Rs 20,499. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 18,700 via exchange deal.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: It is available for Rs 12,999 against MRP Rs 15,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 12,100 via exchange deal.

Budget (Under Rs 10,000)

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: It is available for Rs 10,999 against MRP Rs 13,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 10,350 via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy M02s: It is available for Rs 9,999 against MRP Rs 11,499. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 9,200 via exchange deal.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: It is available for Rs 7,900 against MRP Rs 10,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,250 via exchange deal.

