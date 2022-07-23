Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Top smartphone deals

Amazon is hosting the Prime Day sale 2022 this weekend in India. It is slated to go live on July 23 at 12:00 am and conclude on July 24 at 11:59 pm.

The e-commerce giant has given a sneak peek at some of the best deals on smartphones that will available during the two-day promotional sale.

The company will be offering up to 40 per cent discount in addition to exchange deals.

Here are top seven smartphone offers available on Amazon Prime Day sale 2022:

Apple iPhone 13: It will be available for Rs 66,900 against MRP: Rs 79,900. Amazon is also offering additional discount up to Rs 12,900 via exchange deal. It features powerful A15 Bionic silicon, feature-rich dual-camera hardware and long-lasting battery life.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: It will be available for Rs 22,499 against MRP: Rs 24,900. Amazon is also offering additional discount up to Rs 12,900 via exchange deal. It features decent display, a reliable 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, a good camera, 4,500mAh battery with a 67W charger.

Redmi Note 11: It will be available for Rs 10,749 against MRP: Rs 17,999. Amazon is also offering additional discount up to Rs 12,300 via exchange deal. It features 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with 1000nits peak brightness and 90Hz Refresh Rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, quad rear camera with main 50MP backed by 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP macro and Portrait lens and 13 MP front camera.

Samsung M33 5G: It will be available for Rs 15,499 against MRP: Rs 24,999. Amazon is also offering additional discount up to Rs 12,900 via exchange deal. It features a beautiful full HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1280 octa-core processor, and massive 6,000mAh battery.

iQOO Z6 5G: It will be available for Rs 12,999 against MRP: Rs 20,900. Amazon is also offering additional discount up to Rs 12,900 via exchange deal. It features 6nm class Snapdragon 695 5G processor with 5-Layer Liquid Cooling System that can reduce the mobile phone surface temperature by 3 degrees Celsius and the CPU junction temperature by about 10°C. It also has a 5,000mAh battery, a good triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.8) backed by a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. In the front, it houses a 16MP (f/1.8) for selfies and video chatting.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: It will be available for Rs 14,249 against MRP: Rs 19,999. Amazon is also offering additional discount up to Rs 12,900 via exchange deal. It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) with an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also come with IP52 water-splash resistant rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, Snapdragon 732G octa-core CPU, quad-camera module-- primary 64MP (Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth + 5MP telemacro camera, 16MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD).

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: It will be available for Rs 8,999 against MRP: Rs 13,499. Amazon is also offering additional discount up to Rs 10,850 via exchange deal. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, a triple camera with a main 50MP sensor, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

