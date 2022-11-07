Amazon Prime Video mobile edition is now available for

Amazon Prime Video mobile edition is now available for all

Amazon Prime Mobile Edition is available for Rs 599, that's around Rs 50 per month

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 07 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 17:03 ist

In October 2021, Amazon increased its annual Prime subscription from Rs 999 to 1,499. But, it is still one of the best value-for-money service providers in India. Besides the on-demand multimedia content, users get one/two-day delivery or free delivery services in addition to special lightning deals.

The company on Monday launched an affordable Prime Video tariff plan for Rs 599, that's around Rs 50 per month. It should be noted that the aforementioned plan was originally launched last year exclusively for Airtel SIM subscribers.

Now, it is available for all. However, the Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition will be available for just one user and one device at all times. 

The video streaming will be Standard Definition (SD) quality, which is okay to view on a compact smartphone. It will offer a wide array of content including domestic and international movies, Amazon Originals, LIVE cricket including the keenly-awaited upcoming India vs. New Zealand Men’s cricket series in November 2022, and much more, on mobile devices.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition will be competing with Disney Hotstar and SunNXT, which are available for Rs 499 annual plan.

Check out DH's latest videos

