Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021: Top deals on Smart TVs

Amazon, earlier in the week, launched the Great Republic Day sale 2021 offering lucrative deals on various ranges of consumer electronics goods and other product categories. It will conclude tonight.

In this edition, DH lists some of the best deals on smart TVs available on Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2021.

Top deals on 50-inch to 65-inch smart LED TVs

Samsung The Serif Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS01TAKXXL (Cloud White) (2020 Model). It can be bought for Rs 99,990 against MRP Rs 1,63, 900. Key features include LED Panel, Quantum HDR, Supreme UHD Dimming, TizenOS, built-in Alexa, 50Hz display refresh rate, 40 Watts output with Dolby Digital Plus and 4 Channels, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 4. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,300 extra off through exchange deal.

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160p) Smart LED TV KD-55X7002G (Black, 2019 model). It can be bought for Rs 57,990 against MRP Rs 1,09, 900. Key features include Linux-based OS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts output with Bass reflex speaker, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 3, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering Rs 1,500 extra discount (redeemed via coupon- don't forget to tick the check box before pressing the buy button) and up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

OnePlus 55-inch Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1IN Pro (Black) | with Sliding Soundbar. It can be bought for Rs 84,899 against MRP Rs 99, 900. Key features include Android OS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 50 Watts output with Dolby Atmos, full-range 4 Speaker, 2 tweeters and 2 sub-woofers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 3, and HDMI x 4. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160p) Smart IPS LED TV 65UN8000PTA (Ceramic Black) (2020 Model). It can be bought for Rs 1,04,990 against MRP Rs 1,49, 990. Key features include WebOS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, ULTRA Surround, AI Acoustic Tuning, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 4. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

Must read | AmazonBasics FireTV Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV review: Stellar debut with great pricing

Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) Android LED TV (Black). It can be bought for Rs 33,999 against MRP Rs 34, 999. Key features include Android TV 9.0, 50Hz display refresh rate,20 Watts Output with Dolby+ DTS-HD, Viewing Angle-178-degree , built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,300 extra off through exchange deal.

Top deals on 43-inch smart TVs

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV KDL-43W6603 (Black, 2020 model). It can be bought for Rs 34,990 against MRP Rs 44, 900. Key features include Linux-based OS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts output with Bass reflex speaker, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering Rs 1,000 extra discount (redeemed via coupon- don't forget to tick the check box before pressing the buy button) and up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) Smart LED TV 43UM7290PTF (Ceramic Black). It can be bought for Rs 34,989 against MRP Rs 52, 990. Key features include WebOS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts output, works with Alexa-based smart speakers built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering Rs 500 extra discount (redeemed via coupon- don't forget to tick the check box before pressing the buy button) and up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

AmazonBasics 43-inch Fire TV Edition full HD (1920x1080p) Smart LED TV AB43E10DS (Black). It can be bought for Rs 22,999 against MRP Rs 44, 000. Key features include FireTV 7 OS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts output with Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround, works with Alexa-based smart speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

Must read | Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2021: Top deals on smart home gadgets

Mi TV 4A PRO 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Android LED TV (Black) | With Data Saver. ). It can be bought for Rs 23,999 against MRP Rs 25, 999. Key features include Android OS, 60Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts output, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 3, and HDMI x 4. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

OnePlus Y Series 43-inch full HD (1920x1080p) LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 (Black) (2020 Model). It can be bought for Rs 23,999 against MRP Rs 29, 999. Key features include Android OS, 60Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts output,, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 3, and HDMI x 4. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

Top deals on 32-inch smart TVs

AmazonBasics 32-inch Fire TV Edition HD (1366x768p) Ready Smart LED TV AB32E10SS (Black). It can be bought for Rs 13,999 against MRP Rs 27, 000. Key features include FireTV 7 OS, 60Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts output with Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround, works with Alexa-based smart speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,540 extra off through exchange deal.

Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340AKXXL (Glossy Black) (2020 Model). It can be bought for Rs 15,990 against MRP Rs 19, 900. Key features include TizenOS, 60Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts output with Dolby Digital Plus, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 1, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 6,240 extra off through exchange deal.

Must read | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021: Top deals on smartphones

Onida 32-inch Fire TV Edition HD Ready Smart IPS LED TV 32HIF (Black) (2020 Model). It can be bought for Rs 14,149 against MRP Rs 19, 990. Key features include FireTV 7 OS, 60Hz display refresh rate, 16Watts output with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround, works with Alexa-based smart speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 1, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,540 extra off through exchange deal.

OnePlus Y Series 32-inch HD (1366x768p) Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) (2020 Model). It can be bought for Rs 14,499 against MRP Rs 19, 999. Key features include Android 9 OS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 20 Watts output, works with Alexa-based smart speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

Sony Bravia 32 inch full HD (1920x1080p) LED Smart TV KLV-32W672G (Black). It can be bought for Rs 29,900 against MRP Rs 33, 990. Key features include Linux-based OS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 30 Watts output with built-in woofer, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,280 extra off through exchange deal.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.